Dutch football association issued 167 fines in two seasons

The Dutch football association KNVB has issued professional football clubs 167 fines over the past two seasons because of problems with supporters, broadcaster NOS said on Tuesday. In total, the KNVB levied fines reaching almost €920,000 on the 34 clubs in the Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie, NOS said.



In the two seasons prior to the coronavirus lockdown, the KNVB published details of just 29 fines. The figures come from an analysis of KNVB figures in the public domain.



In total, 118 of the fines were for incidents involving fireworks and 50 were for throwing things, such as plastic cups of beer, on the pitch. In 20 cases, clubs were fined for pitch invasions. Matches were also halted because of trouble 23 times.

Smaller clubs were more likely to face sanctions than the big teams. The worst offender was PEC Zwolle with 15 fines, followed by De Graafschap and MVV with 11 incidents each. PSV Eindhoven is the only one of the big three clubs to appear in the top 10.

Just seven of the clubs in the two professional leagues did not merit any fines at all, including AZ of Alkmaar, Almere City FC, Go Ahead Eagles and Rotterdam club Sparta.

The KNVB recently announced a new approach to dealing with crowd trouble by installing cameras and state of the art tracking systems.