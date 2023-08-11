This weekend it is again time for star gazers to find a clear spot and watch the skies as the Perseids meteor shower returns.

The peak of this year’s show will feature 50 to 65 shooting stars per hour and takes place in the early hours of Sunday morning. The peak will take place just three days before the new moon, so the skies will be dark and that means better visibility.

Weather bureaus expecting largely clear skies this weekend, unlike last year when cloud spoiled the view.

The Perseids, associated with the comet Swift-Tuttle, can be seen every year around August 13. They take their name the point they appear to originate, in constellation of Perseus.