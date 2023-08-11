CDA chairman quits as row over party leadership rumbles on

The chairman of the Christian Democrats has resigned, citing messages in the media “full of truths and half truths about things which are said not to have gone well”.

Hans Huibers has been under fire for the slow start to the CDA’s election efforts and most other parties have already named their campaign leader for the November 22 vote.

Party leader Wopke Hoekstra, currently foreign minister, said earlier that he would not stand for election in November. The new leader is due to be announced on Monday.

Huibers’ decision in the latest in a string of high-profile resignations to hit the party which is likely to see support shrink further in the November general election.