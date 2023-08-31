Bosz: PSV will learn hard lessons in CL after beating Rangers

PSV head coach Peter Bosz said his team would face a hard test in the Champions League after they reached the group stage for the first time in five years with a 5-1 home win against Glasgow Rangers.

Bosz said the result was a “dream start” to the season, but cautioned that the majority of his squad had no experience of playing against Europe’s best clubs.

“We’ll have to defend better,” Bosz said after the match in Eindhoven. “I thought we were less in control than [during the first leg] last week. But let’s be honest: it’s a dream start.

“The mistakes we made in defence today will be punished in the Champions League group phase. I can say it to my players, but sometimes you need to feel it to learn it.”

PSV will find out on Thursday evening, along with Feyenoord who qualified automatically as Eredivisie champions, who their opponents will be in the group stage of the Champions League.

Transfer window

The six matches are worth at least €30 million to PSV, and Bosz has already said he wants to go shopping for another central defender before the transfer window closes on Friday.

After drawing 2-2 in Glasgow in the first leg of the play-off round last week, PSV went ahead in the tie near the end of the first half when Ismael Saibari headed in Joey Veerman’s short cross from the byline.

Ten minutes into the second half Luuk de Jong stretched to meet a cross by Jordan Teze and laid the ball on for the outstanding Saibari to score his second.

Rangers’ hopes flickered briefly when James Tavernier pulled a goal back from close range after 65 minutes, but two minutes later a header by De Jong restored the two-goal cushion.

A low finish by Veerman and a calamitous own goal by Conor Goldson completed a resounding win for PSV and ensured there was no repeat of last year, when the Eindhoven club were knocked out by Rangers at the same stage of the competition.