Amsterdam celebrates Pride with the traditional Canal Parade
Tens of thousands of people flocked to central Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon for the annual Canal Parade, the culmination of two weeks of celebrating Queer & Pride Amsterdam.
In total, 80 boats are taking part in the parade, which started in the Oosterdok area of the city shortly after midday.
Among the participants are a police boat, a boat crewed by Amnesty International, and the Equal Rights Coalition boat carrying over 100 people from different diplomatic missions in the Netherlands, including several ambassadors.
Despite earlier predictions, weather forecasters suggest the Dutch capital will escape the worst of the rain on Saturday.
