Amsterdam celebrates Pride with the traditional Canal Parade

Tens of thousands of people flocked to central Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon for the annual Canal Parade, the culmination of two weeks of celebrating Queer & Pride Amsterdam.

In total, 80 boats are taking part in the parade, which started in the Oosterdok area of the city shortly after midday.

worked so hard on the design of this float and I’m so happy with how it came to life. happy pride amsterdam 💜 watch out for boat number 11 on the stream or the sidelines ✨ pic.twitter.com/OCO4qihmHF — micki (@micksawfc) August 5, 2023

Among the participants are a police boat, a boat crewed by Amnesty International, and the Equal Rights Coalition boat carrying over 100 people from different diplomatic missions in the Netherlands, including several ambassadors.

Watch the parade live on AT5

Despite earlier predictions, weather forecasters suggest the Dutch capital will escape the worst of the rain on Saturday.

More to follow.