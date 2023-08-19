1,800 join call for climate blockade in The Hague next month

Over 1,800 people have joined a call in Saturday’s Volkskrant newspaper for people to join a blockade of the A12 motorway into The Hague next month.

The page-sized advert was put together by climate campaign group Extinction Rebellion in response to the guilty verdicts handed down to seven climate activities by judges in The Hague earlier this month.

The seven were found guilty of incitement for urging people to take part in a similar protest last year and given community service sentences.

They deliberately posted messages on social media to mobilise as many people as possible to take part,” the court said in its rulings. “By doing so, they incited others to commit an offence.”

But the court also criticised the police for arresting the eight before the demonstration had taken place. Some were arrested at home in front of their partners and children and one was picked up outside their child’s school.

Extinction Rebellion has said it will appeal against the rulings.

The British arm of ER has also called on British activists to join the demonstration in The Hague on September 9.