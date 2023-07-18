Rights court tosses Russian complaint against Ukraine over MH17

The European Court of Human Rights announced this morning it was dropping a complaint brought by Russia against Ukraine, as Moscow has refused to reply to multiple requests by the court for information.

Russia brought the case against Ukraine at the Strasbourg-based court in 2021, alleging Kyiv was discriminating against Russian nationals in the country and was responsible for the downing of Flight MH17.

Ukraine has a series of cases pending before the court against Russia stemming from the start of the conflict in 2014 and from the full-scale invasion in 2022.

While Russia initially supplied the court with more than 2,000 pages of documents as evidence to back up their claims, the Kremlin has not responded to communication from the court for more than a year.

Moscow was expelled from the Council of Europe, which oversees the court, in March 2022, less than a month after tanks rolled over the border into Ukraine.

According to a press release from the ECHR, court officials had attempted to contact Russia in May and November of last year but without success.

The four cases Ukraine has launched will continue, despite Moscow’s lack of involvement because Russia is still responsible for upholding the legal obligations it had before it left the court.