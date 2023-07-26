One crew member has been killed and another 16 have been taken to hospital after a cargo ship caught fire 30 kilometers north of Ameland on Wednesday morning. The authorities are now trying to prevent the vessel from sinking.

According to the coast guard, a distress call came in around midnight from the Fremantle Highway, a cargo ship en route to Egypt from Germany.

The 23 crew members on board the Panamanian-flagged ship attempted to put out the fire themselves, but the blaze spread too fast. Specialised firefighters were brought in from Rotterdam but the situation had already become too dangerous by the time they arrived.

Seven of the crew jumped into the sea and were picked up by nearby ships. The remaining crew members were rescued by helicopter. It is not clear how the person who died was killed.

The ship was carrying 3,000 cars and, according to a coast guard spokesperson, it appears that the fire began in one of the electric vehicles.

On the NOS, you can see a video of the ship burning in the distance.

Authorities are now focusing their efforts on preventing the listing ship from sinking. A tugboat from the Wadden Island water taxi service Rederij Noordgat was able to attach a rope to the Fremantle Highway and prevent it from drifting into shipping lanes.

More to follow