Meppel earmarked as latest site for French Puy du Fou theme park

The owners of the Puy du Fou theme park in France are planning to branch out to Meppel, local broadcaster RTV Drenthe reported.

The park, which will host shows and events about the history of Europe and the Netherlands in particular, will measure 60 hectares, Meppel alderman Klaas de Vries told the broadcaster.

If the plans go ahead, building could start as early as 2027, he said.

Apart from the original Puy du Fou park in Les Epesses in north east France, there is another park in Toledo in Spain. Both typically have medieval buildings and stage shows and other events. The two parks attract over two million and one million visitors a year respectively.

It is not year clear exactly what will await visitors to the 60-hectare park projected for Meppel, but Association Puy de Fou are hoping to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors per year.

It will also provide full-time jobs for 800 people in its first five years, the association said, going up to 1,500 after 10 years.

Puy du Fou is also opening parks in Tennessee in the United States and organises shows in Britain and Shanghai. A team of 50 artists and technicians from Puy du Fou also participates in the “Raveleijn” fantasy show at Dutch theme park De Efteling.