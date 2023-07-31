The Dutch women’s football team play their third and final group match against Vietnam at 9 am local time on Tuesday and are aiming for the top spot in their group.

Assuming the US beat Portugal, the Netherlands will need to score at least three times against Vietnam to go forward as Group E leaders. The US and Oranje are level pegging on points but the US is ahead on goal difference.

“Our primary aim is to win, and it is obvious that we want to avoid Sweden [in the round of 16],” coach Andries Jonker said after the final training session. “We are not afraid of Sweden but you need to think ahead. We would rather meet South Africa or Italy. So we need to score and that is what we will try to do.”

All the squad were at the last training session, which is “good news”, Jonker said. Two of the team, Victoria Pelova and Stefanie van der Gragt have been out sick while Lineth Beerensteyn is recovering from injury.