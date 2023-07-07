Former Ajax director Edwin van der Sar suffers brain haemorrhage

Former goalkeeper and Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care after suffering a brain haemorrhage on Friday while on holiday in Croatia.

The news, first reported by the Telegraaf was confirmed by the club on Twitter. Van der Sar (52) is said to be in a stable condition.

Van der Sar left his post as CEO in May, stating that “after of 11 years in the job I am at the end of my tether”.

Van der Sar was one of the most successful goalkeepers in Dutch footballing history. After winning the Champions League with Ajax in 1995, he played for Juventus, Fulham and Manchester United. He won a second Champions League title with United in 2008.

On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He's currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery.

Van der Sar’s wife, Annemarie van Kesteren, also suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2009. She went on to make a full recovery.