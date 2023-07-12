Former Ajax chief Edwin van der Sar “in stable condition”

Former Ajax director Edwin van der Sar, who suffered a brain hemorrhage on Friday while on holiday in Croatia, is in “a stable condition”, his wife Annemarie has said.

Van der Sar (52), who is still in the the intensive care unit of in a hospital in Split, is responsive, Annemarie van der Sar said in an Ajax Twitter message placed on her behalf.

“Every time we get to see him he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop”, she said.

Van der Sar recently left his post at Ajax following a disappointing season for the club and other problems, including the dismissal of Marc Overmars. He said at the time he was “at the end of his tether” after 11 years at the club.

In 2009, when Van der Sar was goalkeeper at Manchester United, Annemarie van der Sar also had a brain hemorrhage. She has since made a complete recovery.