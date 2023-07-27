Dutch women draw against USA, inch closer to round of 16

The Dutch women’s football team have one foot in the World Cup knock-out competition after holding title holders USA to a 1-1 draw in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Jill Roord scored the opener for Oranje 17 minutes into the game, only for the USA to equalise in the second half.

The draw means Oranje have four points from two games, with Vietnam to play on Tuesday. The USA are also on four points and the top two teams go through to the round of 16.

Coach Andries Jonker said he was satisfied after the draw. “We are closer to where we should be, certainly physically, including several substitutes,” he said. “We are not there yet, but we are getting there.”

Watch the highlights

It ends in a stalemate at Wellington Regional Stadium. 🤝#BeyondGreatness | #FIFAWWC — FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 27, 2023

The Dutch lost the final four years ago to team USA and were put out of the Olympic competition by the Americans.