BBB chief Caroline van der Plas says she won’t be prime minister

Caroline van der Plas, leader of pro-farmers BBB, has told the Telegraaf in an interview she will not be prime minister even if her party is the biggest after the November 22 vote.

The party, currently riding high in the polls, is in talks with someone who has “international experience” and, Van der Plas said, she hopes to be able to present the party’s prime ministerial candidate before Sunday when she goes on holiday.

“If he or she says yes, then it is an easy decision for me,” she told the paper. “Then I won’t be prime minister.” Instead, she said, she would prefer to stay in parliament and lead the parliamentary party.

The job of prime minister would be an “enormous attack” on her private life, the BBB’s sole MP said. In addition, she said, she was not looking forward to all the travel involved and meeting foreign leaders.

“There is nothing wrong with my English, but I don’t want to put on decent clothes and fly all over the world. I would have to wear heels and I can’t walk in them,” she said. In addition, the BBB founder said she is afraid of flying.

Van der Plas also said she enjoys working as an MP. “And I think I have not been an MP for long enough to be a prime minister,” she said.

In the most recent poll of polls, the BBB, VVD and GroenLinks/PvdA combination are all vying for the top spot with between 16% and 18% support each.

Much, however, depends on Pieter Omtzigt, the former CDA parliamentarian who quit the party and is now an independent.

He has not yet said what he plans to do about the election, but all the polls suggest a party led by him would be the biggest. Omtzigt has said he will not join forces with the BBB.