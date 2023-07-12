Amsterdam Labour leader mulls national party leadership

The leader of the Amsterdam Labour party, who took the PvdA to victory in the Dutch capital at last year’s local elections, has told the Parool she is considering standing for the leadership of the joint PvdA/GroenLinks slate.

Marjolein Moorman told the paper she planned to think about the issue during the summer recess after being asked to consider it by the party leadership.

“We have discussed it at home,” she said. “The main question is, am I the right person to make a difference? That is the big issue.”

The PvdA became the biggest party in Amsterdam last year with nine council seats, and commentators put much of that down to Moorman’s performance, particularly her focus on equality of opportunity. She is currently the city’s education and anti-poverty chief.

According to the Parool, insiders expect that she will make the move.

PvdA and GroenLinks members still have to vote on the parties’ plans to draw up a single manifesto and candidate list for the general election, which is likely to take place in November.

Euro commissioner Frans Timmermans has also been suggested as a potential campaign leader. He too has not ruled out leaving Brussels for national politics.

According to the most recent poll of polls, a PvdA/GroenLinks combination could capture up to 16% of the vote in the general election, putting the joint group a close third to the VVD and pro farmers BBB.