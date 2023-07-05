A third of climate fund should go to insulating homes: PvdA

More money should go to private households to make their homes climate-proof, PvdA labour party and GroenLinks greens said in a government debate on Tuesday.

The two parties – whose support is crucial to get a new €35 billion climate fund through the upper house of parliament – believe that the government bill does not go far enough.

In a debate, MPs from the two parties said they were concerned that the money would be a fund for “fossil fuel polluters” and go to shareholders rather than householders, reported the Telegraaf.

Joris Thijssen, MP for the PvdA, said that at least a third of the money from the fund should go to insulating homes.

Head of GroenLinks Jesse Klaver has warned that his party may vote against the bill in the Senate, saying that it is not ambitious enough and will not achieve the desired reduction of 55% less greenhouse gas than was emitted in 1990 by 2030.

Right wing parties meanwhile called the measure “nonsense” and “hysterical and impossible to enforce”. The bill will go to a government vote on Thursday